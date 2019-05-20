Bulwark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $866.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $849,454.00 and $866.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001189 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 18,832,818 coins and its circulating supply is 18,513,764 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

