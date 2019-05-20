Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 92,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

BURL opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $3,487,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,369.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $2,863,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,881,721.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock worth $16,733,335. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

