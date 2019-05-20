Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an average rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated an average rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.43.

CM stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $309,767,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,418,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,641,000 after purchasing an additional 874,400 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,565,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,712,000 after purchasing an additional 804,140 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $66,073,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

