Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $372,443.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,523 shares of company stock worth $1,583,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.