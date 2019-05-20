Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $16.86 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

