Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Chubb stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.86. 21,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,523,173 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
