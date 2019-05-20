Cisco Systems (CSCO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,130.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,193,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,695,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,506,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,865,000 after buying an additional 6,516,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

