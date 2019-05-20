Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,378.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,650 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $26,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after acquiring an additional 565,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $102,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,848 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

ZION opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

