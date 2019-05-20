CoinFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,076.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $152,076.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00363758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00788667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00151619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,606,653 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.