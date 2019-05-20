CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,915.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 9% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $3.01 million and $158,915.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

