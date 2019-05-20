Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 164,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $6,218,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,832 shares of company stock valued at $49,408,359. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Comcast stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

