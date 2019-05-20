Community Bank of Raymore Invests $1.20 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.53 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/community-bank-of-raymore-invests-1-20-million-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc-stock.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.