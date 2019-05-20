Condominium (CDM) Hits Market Capitalization of $129,776.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Condominium has a market capitalization of $129,776.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Condominium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00367767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00788507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00156927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Condominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.