Creative Learning (CLCN) and Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Financial Survey

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and Sunlands Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.46 million 0.42 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 1.07 -$134.83 million ($0.86) -3.30

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Online Education Group -47.31% N/A -26.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creative Learning and Sunlands Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

