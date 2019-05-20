Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $911,000 Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

