Cryptaur (CPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,445.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $11,445.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.90 or 0.08310863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,577,391,634 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

