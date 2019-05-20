DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.07% from the company’s previous close.

DZSI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

DZSI opened at $10.48 on Monday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

