DDD Partners LLC Acquires 8,228 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,681,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Limelight Networks accounts for about 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

LLNW stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.60. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

