Dero Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $99,262.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00011402 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,320,250 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

