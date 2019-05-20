DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

DHX traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$1.79. 24,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,527. DHX Media has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

