Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 64,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,163. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

