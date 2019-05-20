Dinero Price Down 18.7% This Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $9,843.00 and $1,568.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

