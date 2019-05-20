Dominion Energy Inc (D) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will post sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:D opened at $75.60 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after acquiring an additional 825,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,829,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,356,000 after acquiring an additional 686,074 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

