Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $281.25 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.