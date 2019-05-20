Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.07. 19,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 906,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a market cap of $409.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 190.84% and a negative net margin of 1,156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $316,869.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,934.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $570,714.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,544,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 402,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

