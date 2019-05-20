EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $212,494.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.08346953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011386 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.