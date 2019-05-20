Edison International (EIX) Position Increased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,800 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 131.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edison International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Edison International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.96 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edison International (EIX) Position Increased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/edison-international-eix-position-increased-by-reaves-w-h-co-inc.html.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.