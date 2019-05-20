Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Receives $4.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Eldorado Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.81 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 960,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $560.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.66. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 97.68%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 702,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 702,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

