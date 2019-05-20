Elgethun Capital Management Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total value of $1,665,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,064,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $26,733,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,758 shares of company stock valued at $57,738,346. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $181.53 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $186.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

