Enquest Plc (ENQ) Insider Acquires £109,193 in Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 545,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £109,193 ($142,679.99).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 483,688 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £96,737.60 ($126,404.81).

On Friday, April 5th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 274,317 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £54,863.40 ($71,688.75).

On Friday, March 29th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,321,757 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £417,916.26 ($546,081.62).

Shares of LON ENQ traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 21.24 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Enquest Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.59 ($0.50).

ENQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Enquest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enquest to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Enquest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

