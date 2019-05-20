Entergy (ETR) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.20

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 5266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $672,476.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $609,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,389.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,383 shares of company stock worth $9,419,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

