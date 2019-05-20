EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Position Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $37,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,330,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after buying an additional 76,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

EPAM opened at $169.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $180.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $4,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,300,647.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,530. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

