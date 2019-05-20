EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Tops $222,437.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $222,437.00 and $7,004.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00365957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00789514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00152675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004563 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.