Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $48,027.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

