Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Holdings Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 103,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $10,374,000.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:FFC opened at $19.56 on Monday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Holdings Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/flahertycrumrine-prfrd-scts-incm-fd-inc-ffc-holdings-reduced-by-mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv.html.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.