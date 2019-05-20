FLO (FLO) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. FLO has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $44,483.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,034,099 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.