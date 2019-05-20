FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160,751 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 529,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

