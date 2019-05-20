FTS International Inc (FTSI) Position Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in FTS International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FTS International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTS International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTS International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

FTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of FTS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $814.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. FTS International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

