Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 769,112 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 294,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,906.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,545 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $557,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/fulcrum-capital-llc-grows-position-in-zumiez-inc-zumz.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.