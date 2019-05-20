Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,293.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after buying an additional 799,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,530,962,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after buying an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,176,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,673,662,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.58.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $121,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,198 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,099.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $52,435,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,552,312 shares of company stock valued at $274,127,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $185.30 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $538.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

