General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after purchasing an additional 357,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 14,601.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,198,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $167.70 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $208.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,690 shares of company stock worth $11,052,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

