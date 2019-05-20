Gentherm Inc (THRM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Gentherm by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $386,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

THRM stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

