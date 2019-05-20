Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 186,460 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $570,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $271,643.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $177.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

