Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 229,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,041.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cross Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

