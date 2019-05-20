Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 3,767 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,592 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $152,264.88.

Shares of NKTR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

