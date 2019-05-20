Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $279,696.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,010 shares of company stock worth $3,425,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.82.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $278.42 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $284.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

