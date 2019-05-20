Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 649.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.27. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

