Green Street Investors LLC Trims Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Green Street Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 2.9% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,089,390 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5,219.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 913,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 896,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,307,000 after buying an additional 779,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.71 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

