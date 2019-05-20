Grid+ Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1,506.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00361720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00790694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

