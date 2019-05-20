Head to Head Analysis: SVMK (SVMK) & Twitter (TWTR)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVMK and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $254.32 million 8.57 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -11.71 Twitter $3.04 billion 9.39 $1.21 billion $0.55 67.55

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SVMK and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 3 5 0 2.63 Twitter 2 18 12 0 2.31

SVMK presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK N/A N/A N/A Twitter 42.20% 8.37% 5.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats SVMK on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

